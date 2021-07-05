LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - For the thousands gathered to see the Boston Pops back on stage and celebrating the Fourth of July at Tanglewood on Sunday, it was another step toward a return to normal after a year of canceled performances and shutdowns.

For both those in the crowd and on the stage, the return of live music made this year’s celebration especially sweet.

“What it means, even with a 50 percent house, to come out and play and be together again,” said Late Show with Stephen Colbert performer Jon Batiste, who joined the Pops on stage for the festivities.

Pops conductor Keith Lockhart also reflected on the year off.

“Fifteen, sixteen months away, to see the people we connect with, live in person, is really what performing arts are about,” he said.

