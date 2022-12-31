BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered in Boston on Saturday night to ring in 2023

The city’s First Night celebration features a parade, fireworks, musical performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, several indoor events.

Cities across the globe are ringing in the New Year time zone by time zone.

