Thousands get gooey at Somerville Fluff festival

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of marshmallow maniacs came out to Somerville’s Union Square Saturday for the city’s 14th annual What The Fluff? festival.

The marshmallow creme was invented more than 100 years ago in the square and the city celebrates every year with a festival full of Fluff dishes and events, including jousting matches held over the gooey, sugary spread.

More than 7 million pounds of Fluff are made every year, and 50 percent of sales come from New England.

