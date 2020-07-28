Thousands in Mass. without power as scorching temps continue to grip region

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Bay State residents are without power on Tuesday as scorching temperatures continue to grip the region.

There were 4,728 outages reported across the state as of 3 p.m., according to the MEMA power outage map.

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of Massachusetts with tropical air and temperatures back in the 90s making it feel roughly 100 degrees in some communities.

Tuesday also marked the second heat wave of the year for some towns and cities.

