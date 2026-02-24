SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds and heavy snow downed power lines across Cape Cod on Monday, leaving thousands of residents in the dark and officials warning it could take days to restore.

The Sagamore Bridge was empty Monday evening as residents heeded calls from state officials who urged them to stay off roadways amid blizzard conditions.

Damage spanned the length of the Cape, with downed power lines in Provincetown and more than150,000 without power in Barnstable County.

In Falmouth, a driver escaped serious injury when a tree fell onto their car. Power crews reported other cars that were also struck by power lines.

In Sandwich, work was underway late Monday night to clear roads in the hopes of getting utility crews out on Tuesday to begin the process of repairing lines.

One man said his son-in-law drove down from Plymouth to ride out the storm.

“The wind was blowing like you can’t believe. Maybe 70 mph gusts. And just ripping and you could feel the house shaking,” he said. “We made chili that’s lasted us the whole day. so hopefully we can get to the store tomorrow because we’re running out.”

As residents hunkered down to spend the night without power, many said they hoped worked to restore their electricity will start sooner rather than later.

