BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents took part in Project Bread’s 56th Walk for Hunger, which is expected to raise more than $1 million to help get food assistance to kids and families across the Commonwealth.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Project Bread. Money raised through The Walk is funding the organization’s mission to ensure kids have reliable access to food, to directly help individuals and families, and to advocate at the state and federal levels for expedited and efficient relief for those in need.

Walk funds are also supporting community organizations that are helping people access food locally and ensuring communities have the resources necessary to respond to the hunger crisis now and over the long road to recovery ahead.

Learn more: https://give.projectbread.org/event/the-walk-for-hunger-2024/e551483

