BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents will come together on Boston Common on Sunday for Project Bread’s 55th Walk for Hunger, which is expected to raise more than $1 million to help get food assistance to kids and families across the Commonwealth.

The 2023 fundraiser will be the first in-person event to be celebrated on the Boston Common since 2019 with a hybrid component for additional walkers to participate virtually from their own neighborhoods.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Project Bread. Money raised through The Walk is funding the organization’s mission to ensure kids have reliable access to food, to directly help individuals and families, and to advocate at the state and federal levels for expedited and efficient relief for those in need.

Walk funds are also supporting community organizations that are helping people access food locally and ensuring communities have the resources necessary to respond to the hunger crisis now and over the long road to recovery ahead.

Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer noted the entire event was taking place on the Common this year.

“It’s really inspiring,” she said of the annual event. “We know that to solve hunger we need to all come together and really address it and make it a priority and being in community with all the people who travel here from across the state shows the dedication people have to solving hunger.”

