REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a pole in Revere early Thursday morning, leaving thousands without power.

Officers responding to Washington Street before 2 a.m. found a car had slammed into the power pole, causing it to snap.

The driver got out of the car on her own and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Revere police said.

The crash initially left nearly 4,000 homes and businesses without power.

As of 5 a.m., less than 300 customers remained without power.

