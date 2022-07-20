ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Many were left without power in Acton throughout the day Wednesday, leaving households without air conditioning and forcing some businesses to close their doors.

29% of the town’s power customers, or 3,000, were still without power as of 10 p.m., down from a peak of 70% earlier in the day.

Affected customers included businesses such as a Trader Joe’s, which turned away people through the day such as resident Tim O’Koren, who’s own home only lost power briefly.

“It’s a little concerning that it’s now out,” O’Koren said. “Hopefully it goes back on because you don’t want to lose any product and people need the food.”

Next door, the Elizabeth Grady hair salon found itself having to cut some services short, canceling appointments for the rest of the day because of the blackout.

“All of a sudden, all of the lights went out and the alarms were beeping,” said Jenna Crisostamo.

Nearly 11,000 customers were affected by the blackout in some way, according to Eversource.

The cause was believed to be a heat-related issue. No word yet on when the last of the outages will come to an end.

