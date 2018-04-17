Thousands line streets of Yarmouth as wake is held for fallen K-9 officer

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Thousands of Cape Cod residents and law enforcement officers honored a fallen K-9 officer as his body was taken from Hyannis to a Yarmouth church for his wake.

Police cruisers from across Massachusetts took part in a procession for 32-year-old Sean Gannon, who was killed last Thursday while serving a warrant at a home in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable.

K-9 units from local police departments showing up for #Yarmouth k9 officer Sean Gannon killed in the line of the duty #7News pic.twitter.com/IAQoFX68Gy — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 17, 2018

The procession passed by Cape Cod Hospital, where doctors desperately worked to save Gannon’s life last week. Many of those doctors, nurses and hospital staffers were seen standing along the route saluting Gannon.

Emergency room worker Elaine Kuzyk said, “Unbelievable. They let everyone out of the hospital to show support.”

Officer Gannon is driven by Cape Cod Hospital where doctors and nurses who tried to save his life line the procession route. @7News pic.twitter.com/dGOzp2Hbuy — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) April 17, 2018

A visitation for Gannon began Tuesday afternoon. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Both will take place at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Gannon will then be laid to rest at a private burial.

More than 10,000 people, including 5,000 police officers from as far away as California and Florida, are expected to attend the wake and funeral. Also among the mourners Tuesday were Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (R-Mass.).

The officers marched shoulder-to-shoulder from the town’s high school to the church for the wake. Two officers will spend the night alongside Gannon’s body.

The sound of bagpipes could be heard as officers filed in and out of the church with their heads held high. Officers from nearly every town and city in Massachusetts were in attendance.

The Massachusetts State Police assumed the day-to-day duties in Yarmouth to allow the department an opportunity to pay their respects.

The wives of local police officers spent time wrapping blue ribbons around the church where Gannon will be memorialized. C.J. Brown, the wife of a Barnstable police officer, was among those who helped out.

“I feel like this has affected the entire community,” she said, “and everyone is looking for something that they can do.”

The line for Officer Gannon's wake has now wrapped around the church. Some who have already left tell me there is "easily an hour wait" now. #7News pic.twitter.com/DFjbOYB4hB — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) April 17, 2018

The family of fallen Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. traveled more than an hour to pay their respects. Sharon Tarentino, Ronald’s mother, said she understands all too well what the Gannon family is going through.

“It never should have happened. We feel for them very deeply,” Tarentino said. “This is what gets us through. Everyone just being together.

Ronald Tarentino was killed in May 2016 by a man with a long criminal record. Sharon Tarentino said she’s still hoping for change that will get offenders like the one who killed her son off the streets.

“It’s just wrong. Somebody should be held accountable,” Tarentino said. “I said it after Ronny and I’ll say it here. I hope something good comes of it.”

Gannon was an eight-year veteran of the department. He was remembered in his obituary for his “high moral integrity, infectious humor, and collaborative work with colleagues.” He is survived by his wife.

