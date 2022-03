WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Worcester residents came out Sunday to cheer the city’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019.

More than 100 groups, including high school bands and youth dancers, participated in the parade, which ran along a two-mile route.

“Word’s can’t even describe how happy it is to be out here today,” one spectator said.

