WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 8,000 residents were without power in Massachusetts as Tropical Storm Henri began to move out of the area, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported.

Henri’s strong winds and rain led to 8,018 outages as of 5:30 p.m., MEMA said.

The majority of the outages were located in Central Massachusetts by the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders, with Worcester seeing more than 1,600 outages. The South Coast and Western Massachusetts also saw outages

National Grid restored power to more than 31,400 customers in Rhode Island and 20,700 Massachusetts since the storm began, a spokesperson said. More than 70,000 Rhode Island customers remained without power.

