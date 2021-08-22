WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,500 residents were without power in Massachusetts as Tropical Storm Henri began to move out of the area, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported, while Rhode Island was harder-hit by the storm .

Henri’s strong winds and rain led to 1,559 outages as of 10:30 p.m., MEMA said.

The majority of the outages were located in Central Massachusetts by the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders. The South Coast and Western Massachusetts also saw outages

National Grid restored power to more than 31,400 customers in Rhode Island and 20,700 Massachusetts since the storm began, a spokesperson said. More than 70,000 Rhode Island customers remained without power.

Eversource said it restored power to 9,000 people in Massachusetts, while 200 remained without power.

