Winter weather sweeping across the region knocked out power to thousands of energy customers across Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to state officials.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 73,000 customers without power just before 4 p.m. The figure dipped to around 69,000 around 4:15 p.m. and fell below 49,000 before 7 p.m. Outages spanned communities across Massachusetts, though cities and towns in northern Worcester County and parts of western Massachusetts were among the hardest hit.

Power crews arrived in Massachusetts ahead of winter weather this week, with Eversource calling in crews from as far away as Canada, Texas and Michigan.

In a statement on Monday, officials with National Grid also signaled their preparedness efforts, including 1,000 field crews and over 3,000 personnel as part of the company’s response operations.

The daylong storm that began Monday night had already dropped more than two feet of snow in some locations by Tuesday afternoon. Snow totals were lower in parts of eastern Massachusetts. But wind has been howling especially in coastal communities.

Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon discussed storm preparations as weather conditions deteriorated Tuesday morning.

He said crews were focusing on outage reports in western Massachusetts. He added that wind would be a concern later in the day as wind gusts were expected to pick up.

Eversource asked residents to stay away from downed power lines and keep safety in mind when working outside and traveling on roads.

“If you do see our crews out there working on restoration efforts, make sure you slow down, move over, give them space so that everybody stays safe and we can get the power back on as quickly as we can,” McKinnon said.

7NEWS crews spotted a range of storm damage on Tuesday, including a fiber optic cable hanging low over the street in Dunstable.

A few miles away, line crews were seen working to restore power on nearby Kemp Street.

In Pepperell, cameras captured the moment branches came crashing down near the Pepperell Quality Market off of Main Street.

No one was injured. But the incident created yet another hazard for drivers trying to make their way through the area.

In Groton, the fire department and police officers responded to a two car accident near Lawrence Academy. Damaged vehicles had to be towed away. A couple in one of the cars told 7NEWS they were okay.

One person suffered a minor knee injury.

For more information on Tuesday’s storm, check out the 7WEATHER Blog.

