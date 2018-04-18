(WHDH) — Google is coming under fire after a study found they may be tracking children.

Thousands of children’s apps on Android phones are collecting personal data on kids younger than 13 without their parent’s permission, according to a study conducted by the International Computer Science Institute in Berkeley, Calif.

Researchers found that 57 percent of 5,855 Android apps could be at risk of illegally monitoring children’s behavior online.

Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act requires privacy and consent requirements for website operators collecting information from children under 13.

Google said they are taking the study seriously and are looking into the findings.

