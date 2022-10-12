HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over 20,000 bags of heroin, two AR-15 rifles and over a dozen extended magazines were seized after a drug trafficking investigation led to two arrests in Holyoke.

Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon, 23, were both arrested and charged with multiple gun and drug charges after search warrants were executed at 119 Nonotuck Street on Friday, Oct. 7.

From left to right: Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon, 23. Photos courtesy of Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

The arrests came after a drug task force began surveying the address for reported drug activity, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Following a murder in the neighborhood on Sept. 8, involving a shooting that left over 30 shell casings in a parking lot, the DA’s office said the Nonotuck address “became of greater interest” to police.

While a suspect was later arrested for the shooting, police executed a search warrant at the property a month later, resulting in 20,165 bags of heroin worth $250,000 being seized.

Also found was:

A kilogram of cocaine

Two AR-15 rifles

Three handguns

Over 20 extended magazines with additional ammo

$6,000 was also seized during the bust, according to a press release from the DA’s office.

Both Marrero and Colon were arraigned earlier in the week, with dangerousness hearings scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14

