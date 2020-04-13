Thousands of Bay State healthcare workers to begin receiving hazard pay amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Massachusetts healthcare workers are getting a raise for putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

The union representing nurses and caregivers working in state hospitals and group homes — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93 — came to a deal with the state Sunday night to increase workers’ pay by as much as $10 an hour.

Hazard pay for healthcare workers will kick in immediately, according to the union.

In a statement, AFSCME Council 93 Executive Director Mark Bernard called it, “Well-deserved recognition for the courage and dedication AFSCME human services professionals are exhibiting on the job every single day and night.”

The agreement states that licensed caregivers will receive a $10 increase in their hourly wage, while other workers will get a $5 per hour pay bump through May 30.

The state also agreed to pay a one-time $500 bonus to workers who have not missed a shift or a regular day since Gov. Charles Baker declared a state of emergency.

