Thousands of Bay State residents lose power as storm blows through

Thousands of Bay State residents were without power Saturday as a storm system generating snowfall blew through the area.

More than 3,000 customers were without power across the state at 10:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s website. There were still 800 residents without power as of 12 p.m.

