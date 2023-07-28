REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - This year’s Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival got underway Friday, kicking off a weekend where thousands of beachgoers and sculptors are expected to flock to the area.

The festival is scheduled to continue through Sunday at Revere Beach, with this year’s theme celebrating 90 years of Kong.

7NEWS on Friday spotted sculptures of a mermaid, a moon, a horse and a massive sculpture of King Kong. This year’s centerpiece sculpture, indeed, depicts an epic battle involving the giant gorilla.

“This is amazing,” said event organizer Melineige Beauregard. “You’ve never seen something like this.”

Beauregard said the centerpiece will be the biggest the festival has had in its 19-year history, standing 22-feet tall.

“King Kong and T-Rex — I think everyone is very impressed with it,” Beauregard said.

Organizers said there are sculptors participating from around the world, including some from Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, the US and Canada.

Sculptors began making their creations just a few days ago. By Friday, some were already putting on the finishing touches.

“They mix a lot of water with the sand and compact it very tight and then they put forms on top of forms on top of forms,” Beauregard said.

In addition to sculptures, the festival is featuring live music, food trucks and a light show. A pop-up performance by the Blue Man Group is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Fireworks originally scheduled for Saturday night have also now been postponed to Sunday due to expected inclement weather.

See more information on the festival website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)