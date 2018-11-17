Thousands of Boston families receive Thanksgiving baskets from The Salvation Army

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - With the holiday season here, The Salvation Army in Dorchester was busy handing out thousands of Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday.

“We’re very happy. Help during the holidays is perfect,” Renee Cooper said. “I’m a single mom [with] three children, it’s kind of rough to make ends meet at times so The Salvation Army is a wonderful support.”

Cooper and her family were one of the hundreds pre-registered to pick up a basket.

The Dorchester center handed out 500 baskets and in combination with other Boston locations, the number rises to more than 2,000 families receiving a Thanksgiving gift.

“It sends a strong message of togetherness, that we’re all working together for a common cause,” Elvie Carter, of The Salvation Army, said. “That’s to help our fellow man and woman and families throughout the Boston communities.”

The boxes are complete with turkeys and all of the fixings, including stuffing and pumpkin pie. Each box is helping to make the holiday season a little brighter.

“We’re just going to eat, sit in the living room, maybe put up the Christmas tree if we get to it, and play some board games,” Cooper said.

The Salvation Army also kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

