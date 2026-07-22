BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of nurses at Boston Medical Center are getting ready to strike.

This push for better working conditions and benefits follows a historic nurses’ strike by the nurses at Mass General Brigham earlier this month.

Nurses at BMC and Brockton BMC are set to hit the picket line Wednesday.

The union representing these nurses said BMC is facing growing instability driven by safety concerns and inadequate wages.

They added that higher health insurance premiums have contributed to burnout and a high turnover of nursing staff.

Several elected officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor John Fitzgerald, and multiple state representatives are expected to join the picket line.

Strikes at both locations are expected to kick off at 6 a.m.

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