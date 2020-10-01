Thousands of Boston students return to schools for in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston students returned to their schools on Thursday for in-person learning, a day after the city entered into the red for a high concentration of COVID-19.

Thousands of Boston Public School students and their families were relieved that they were able to return to their school buildings. Others had concerns since there has been a slight increase in the infection rate for the city.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh was at the Elliot Elementary School greeting students on Thursday morning. Most of those students are considered high-need and were allowed to return first.

One parent said his daughter was excited to be back in class.

“She was tired of remote learning,” he told 7News.

The majority of students are continuing with the hybrid-model of learning. If the infection rate gets worse in the city then the mayor may ask schools to switch to all remote.

