Thousands of cases of apples recalled over contamination fears

Thousands of cases of fresh apples have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

North Bay Produce is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples in eight states, according to the FDA.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples.

They were sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan, as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.

The apples were shipped between Oct. 16th and Oct. 21 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers, and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Apples purchased at retail prior to Oct. 16 are not affected by the recall.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)