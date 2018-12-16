Thousands of children experiencing homelessness attend Christmas in the City’s 30th annual event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Christmas came early for thousands of children in Boston as Christmas in the City transformed the inside of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center into a winter wonderland.

The 30th annual event provides a Christmas day for families experiencing homelessness or transitional housing. This year, around 5,000 children and 1,500 parents attended.

“It’s fantastic, it’s magnificent,” one attendee said. “She’s having the time of her life and we are so grateful.”

Superheroes like Captain America and all kinds of other movie characters volunteered at the event to make sure guests got everything they needed.

There were gifts, rides, food, and even short physical checkups.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a nice experience,” one attendee said.

Other attendees included the Blue Man Group, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and, of course, Santa Claus.

