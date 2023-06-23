SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An equipment failure on a fishing boat recently left thousands of dead fish floating in Salem Harbor, officials said, creating a stinky situation for many in the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Thursday, where fish were still visible in the harbor.

“I feel bad for the people that live here, this isn’t going to be fun for a little while,” said Jarod Martin, who came out to see the fish.

Martin and his daughter, Devin, said they heard about the fish and wanted to check things out.

“It’s pretty cool,” Devin said. “Like, this normally doesn’t happen.”

According to Salem’s harbormaster, there is not a water quality issue. He also said he expects the wind to shift south in the coming days, carrying the fish out to sea.

In the meantime, one woman who grew up in Salem said the smell and sight of the fish are less than bewitching.

“I feel like it should be something that’s picked up just because it’s a strong odor and there are people living here,” said Brandy Camille.

The harbormaster told 7NEWS the fishermen involved in this incident are not facing any violations and the state has been notified.

