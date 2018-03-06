Thousands of dead starfish wash up on a British beach

(WHDH) — New video has surfaced that shows what’s being called one of the “biggest mass stranding of dead sea life in UK history.”

Tens of thousands of dead starfish washed up on a British beach on March 3 after a week of freezing temperatures and stormy weather.

Starfish covered most of the beach, but other marine life washed up as well, including fish and sea urchins.

The Natural History Museum says while the sight of the dead sea life is upsetting, the stranding is not a cause for huge concern because starfish reproduce quickly and usually bounce back.

The recent stretch of stormy weather was dubbed the “beast from the east.”

