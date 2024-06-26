STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham High School administrators said up to $8,000 worth of sports equipment was stolen during an alumni event Tuesday.

Dozens of football helmets, jerseys, and practice shorts were among the items taken from the old Stoneham High School building, which is currently being torn down, according to Stoneham Superintendent David A. Ljungberg.

The old campus was closed two weeks ago, making way for the new building to open next fall. The district held an event to mark the occasion, giving as many as 400 alumni and their guests one last tour of the building.

Ljungberg said also the front door to the athletic rooms were locked, a number of people went through an unlocked back door by navigating through back rooms. The sports gear, some of it brand new, was in sealed and labeled boxes that someone would have had to cut open to get into.

The equipment was meant to be used by student athletes next school year, Ljungberg said.

“I imagine whoever was first into that room probably knew that it wasn’t supposed to be accessed. For folks after that, that came in, stuff was actually strewn across the floor, boxes were open. So I imagine at that point, anyone that was going into the room probably didn’t really know that it wasn’t meant to be available,” Ljungberg said.

The school is working with Stoneham police and viewing surveillance video from inside that room. Ljungberg said he did not know yet if charges would be pressed.

