Thousands of doses to be administered at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A steady stream of residents gathered for their COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Amesbury on Sunday.

The clinic at Amesbury High School wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for hundreds of local volunteers, Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said.

“With this year the way it has been going worldwide it brings people a sense of purpose and joy to actually do something positive and help folks out and see the smiles on their faces,” he said.

