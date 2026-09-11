BOSTON (WHDH) - 25 years ago, nine terrorists hijacked four commercial planes and crashed them in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, claiming thousands of lives.

After two and a half decades, memories and lessons learned from that day remain fresh; flags set up in the Boston Public Garden overnight serve as a reminder of those lives lost.

Organizers said memorials like this are even more important now than before, as younger generations never experienced the day the nation vowed to never forget.

Local Scouting America members were on hand with other volunteers placing flags on public garden to remember the 2,977 lives lost.

These scouts are part of a growing population paying tribute to those lost on a day they can’t remember or weren’t alive for.

About 10% of adults today were born after 2001 and know about the attacks only through what they have learned from others and in school.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the 9/11 memorial Friday afternoon.

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