Thousands of gallons of liquid asphalt shuts down I-95 ramp in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are working to clear thousands of gallons of liquid asphalt from an I-95 on-ramp in Peabody before rush hour Monday morning after a rollover crash shuttered the road Sunday.

State police said they believe the tanker truck was leaking asphalt before it rolled over on the ramp Sunday afternoon, spilling as much as 2,000 gallons of liquid on the ramp. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a very difficult ramp, we always have crashes, unfortunately,” said Lt. Michael Harvey. ‘Quite often speed is a factor in crashes in this area.’

The northbound side of the highway was closed as crews worked to clean up the massive spill, causing lengthy traffic delays as many people were returning home from the holiday weekend.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Road crews have placed sand around the asphalt to contain it, but can’t clean it up while it is in liquid form because it is sticking to the road.

Once the asphalt has hardened, crews will use shovels to remove it. They hope to have the road cleared by midnight, officials said.

