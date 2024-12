More than 2,600 gifts were donated to the MBTA’s annual Fill-A-Bus Toy Drive.

Employees from the MBTA and MassDOT collected gifts; they said it’s one of the most rewarding events they put on.

The toys were dropped off at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and Heading Home, Inc.

