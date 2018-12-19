Thousands of infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard

(WHDH) — A popular manufacturer of infant snowsuits has issued a recall due to metal snaps that can detach and pose a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The Children’s Place recall includes 14,900 snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months. The snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns. The style number is printed on a label sewn into the side seam.

The affected items have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them, and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

The following items are impacted by the recall:

White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors (style number: 2111187)

Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs (style number: 2111187)

Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched into the sleeves (style number: 2111188)

The snowsuits in question were sold nationwide between Aug. 2018 and Nov. 2018.

