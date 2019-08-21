Thousands of Mass. residents without power after storm triggers tornado warning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Bay State residents are without power after a powerful storm blew through northern Essex county that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 3:45 p.m.= came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire state through 9 p.m.

The main threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The towns of Haverhill and Groveland are reportedly dealing with town-wide power outages.

The Massachuestts Emergency Management Agency says more than 11,000 Massachusetts residents were without power as of 3:30 p.m., primarily in northern Essex County.

Emergency crews are reporting street flooding and tree damage in Methuen and the surrounding area.

@GrovelandPolice @GrovelandPolice report NO major damage. Complete town-wide power outage however. — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) August 21, 2019

Haverhill reportedly without power. I can confirm that Groveland is without power townwide. My clients are saying it may be a grid/distribution issue, NOT a local issue — this typically indicates longer duration power outages. — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) August 21, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Willimantic CT, Storrs CT, Putnam CT until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OXw5ZdLqMy — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 21, 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Essex County for this storm in the Merrimack Valley. pic.twitter.com/LRbFUrWIsM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 21, 2019

2pm WED: Severe Thunderstorm *WATCH* in effect until 9pm. #7news pic.twitter.com/SxD4GMyN3e — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 21, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)