Thousands of Mass. residents without power after storm triggers tornado warning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Bay State residents are without power after a powerful storm blew through northern Essex county that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning.
A severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 3:45 p.m.= came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire state through 9 p.m.
The main threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The towns of Haverhill and Groveland are reportedly dealing with town-wide power outages.
The Massachuestts Emergency Management Agency says more than 11,000 Massachusetts residents were without power as of 3:30 p.m., primarily in northern Essex County.
Emergency crews are reporting street flooding and tree damage in Methuen and the surrounding area.
