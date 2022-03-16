BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man found some undeveloped film from decades ago that features some of the biggest names in Rock and Roll history.

Charles Daniels made a name for himself in the 1960s as an emcee for the local clubs and has countless memories of good times with hanging out with music icons all over the city.

“Times were a lot different. You could do crazy stuff like that it was kind of fun,” he said.

After finding the forgotten images, he agreed to sit down with 7NEWS to reminisce on some of the days gone by.

“They heard that I was the top person around as an announcer so they said would you be interested in announcing Hendrix at the Garden and I said you gotta be kidding me — of course, I’d be interested.”

He became friends with some of the stars – like singer, songwriter, and guitarist Alvin Lee from Ten Years After.

“So we were walking on Newbury Street and I was holding the amplifier and he was playing guitar as we walked along,” he recalled. “Really unusual to see, Alvin Lee walking along Newbury Street playing his guitar.”

It was around this time that Daniels realized he could document this era of musical history and he picked up his camera and started snapping away.

Shots of Rock greats like:

Mick Jagger

The Beach Boys

and Steven Tyler

“In the beginning, I didn’t realize I should be documenting this,” he said. “And it wasn’t until later that I realized wow there’s something going on here and I should be snapping some stuff.”

Decades later, when he again came face-to-face with the thousands of undeveloped, never-before-seen images, Daniels knew he had to get to work.

“I lived it every day, Rock and Roll was a completely different thing back in the day and I kind of lived what other people took for granted,” he said.

