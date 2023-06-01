Gov. Maura Healey said her administration is trying to get answers one day after the sudden shutdown of all Compass Medical locations in Massachusetts left patients with questions about their health care and left hundreds of employees without a job.

Compass Medical, with locations in Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough and Taunton, confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its practices in a message on its website Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, people were seen leaving now-closed Compass buildings with boxes and suitcases, not saying a word.

“I’m afraid for my health,” said Compass patient Courtney Beggs.

7NEWS has learned the abrupt closure of the Compass system means 450 employees have lost their jobs and 70,000 patients have been left in the lurch.

Beggs is among the patients now asking questions. She said she has a lump on her thyroid and shared a letter from her doctor urging her to get a chest x-ray and ultrasound immediately.

Beggs, a professor and mother of three, made an appointment for Monday of next week that has since been canceled. After Wednesday’s news, she said she now doesn’t know when her appointment will happen.

“It wasn’t until I got the letter that it really dawned on me how important she found this to my overall health care and what could be on the line if I didn’t get a diagnosis and then get treatment early,” she said.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Healey weighed in.

“This is about people’s access to health care, so we will certainly do whatever we can within our power, working with the Attorney General’s office and others, working with Compass to get a better understanding of what’s happening.”

Others in state government including the AG’s office previously reacted to Compass’ closure on Wednesday.

As officials continue to look into the situation, AG Andrea Campbell is urging patients with concerns to contact her office.

Compass Medical said its decision to close practices came ““After a steady stream of challenges. In a new statement on Thursday, the company said, in part, “Most Compass physicians will continue to provide medical care in their local communities as part of other practices.”

“Compass will be updating the website regularly with information on how patients can contact their physician in their new practice setting and how they can obtain access to their medical records,” Compass said.

Still, many have been left with lingering questions.

“As someone who lives in a state with the most advanced healthcare system in the country, how does this happen?” Beggs said.

