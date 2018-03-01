Thousands of power crew employees prepare ahead of nor’easter

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of power crew employees are preparing ahead of Friday’s nor’easter.

Hurricane-force winds along with 3-inches of rain and up to 9-inches of snow in some areas are expected, meaning power outages for several MA residents.

8,000 Eversource employees, as well as contractors will be available. Out of town crews are also on stand-by.

National Grid said they are sending workers over to Nantucket today so they are in place when the storm hits.

People throughout MA are already preparing for the possibility of days without power. Workers and residents are cutting limbs and taking preventative measures today in hopes of keeping their power going.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)