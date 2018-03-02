SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - A major nor’easter is slamming the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and winds, leading to power outages.

Crews worked around the state preparing ahead of the storm, cutting down branches and trees that could cause problems.

Eversource said 8,000 of their employees, as well as contractors, will be available.

“We do a lot of preventative maintenance. We do a lot of tree trimming to try to prevent that, but of course when you have 70, 60 mph winds, you know you’re gonna have issues,” said John Graziano, an Eversource field supervisor.

National Grid said they sent workers to Nantucket so they are in place in case of power outages.

Out of town crews are also on stand-by.

As of 9:10 a.m., over 4,000 customers were without power across Massachusetts.

