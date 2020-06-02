Thousands of protesters hold die-in, march through Boston to protest death of George Floyd

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of protesters held a “die-in” in Boston to protest the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans, before marching through the streets to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday.

The die-in and march at Franklin Park Road, organized by the groups Black Lives Matter Boston and Violence In Boston, were held to protest Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck last week. Floyd was on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time scheduled for the die-in.

Protesters then began to march up Blue Hill Avenue to Shattuck Hospital for a candlelight vigil. Organizers said they hired security to walk with the crowd to prevent violence that has taken place at other protests.

Organizers said they are pushing for police reform and laws to change, including a federal ban on chokeholds.

