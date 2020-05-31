Thousands of protesters in Boston march to State House to protest death of George Floyd

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people marched from Nubian Square to the State House, in Sunday’s second major protest in Boston of George Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

The protesters gathered outside the Boston police substation in Roxbury before heading to Beacon Hill. An earlier march went from City Hall to Boston Common.

Protesters filled the Common, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

Black Lives Matter and Boston’s NAACP branch said they were not sponsoring the march but expected a peaceful protest.

“We support the young people in our community and are encouraged by their leadership,” the NAACP said in a statement.

The protests at the State House appeared peaceful, but in a tweet, Boston police said protesters in Downtown Crossing were throwing glass bottles and frozen bottles of water at officers.

Protestors in the area of Winter and Washington Streets are asked to refrain from throwing dangerous projectiles including glass bottles and frozen water bottles at our officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

