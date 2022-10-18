READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading town leaders said they’ve received thousands of complaints from residents who say they’ve gone up to three weeks without pickups.

The town, which relies on a trash and recycling company to collect the garbage, has stepped in now by going around collecting trash.

The town manager said it told the company in a statement that if it doesn’t improve its service, it will consider hiring another company.

“The town has further notified Republic that it will terminate the contract if all issues are not rectified by the end of this week. The town continues to work with legal counsel to explore all options to recover damages as needed,” the town manager said in a statement.

“We have been in constant communication with the Town of Reading and are working to efficiently and safely get all routes back on schedule,” Republic Services responded in a statement. “We plan to be back on schedule by the end of this week.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)