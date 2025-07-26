BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents laced up Saturday to take part in the annual Run to Home Base, which raises money to provide lifechanging care to veterans, service members, military families and families of the fallen.

The 3,000 runners and walkers made their way to Fenway Park, while others participated virtually.

Since Home Base was founded, the Boston Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation have generated over $48 million in support of its programs and services.

This year’s Run is expected to generate close to $4 million.

Following the Run, the Red Sox organization held a special pregame ceremony before the Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers game to celebrate the impactful work of Home Base, with a special tribute honoring the service and sacrifice of Veteran and Service Member First Responders.

“As a Nation, we have a solemn obligation to care for our Veterans, Service Members and their Families,” said Retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond, Executive Director, Home Base. “Veteran and Service Member First Responders are a rare breed of American hero — those who have served twice, first in defense of our nation and now in protection of our communities. They possess uncommon courage yet too often go without the specialized care they have earned. Join us at Home Base as we work to save lives and expand access to care for our most critically injured Heroes. Together, we can

honor their sacrifice and change lives for the better.”

Learn more: https://runtohomebase.org/

