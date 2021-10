BOSTON (WHDH) -

Thousands of women ran through Boston Saturday in New England’s largest all-female sporting event.

The Boston 10K for women saw athletes from five different countries compete.

Weini Kelati, 24, finished first and broke the U.S. world record with a time of 31 minutes and 18 seconds.

