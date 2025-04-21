BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners travelled from across the country to take part in the 129th running of the Boston Marathon, which kicks off Monday morning in Hopkinton.

“It’s definitely really special, especially with it being Easter weekend and everything, so it’s a great family weekend,” said runner Priscilla Ricketts.

But many say the race is only part of the experience.

“Nothing beats Boston and just the enthusiasm and the activities – the whole event all weekend long,” Ricketts said.

Thirty thousand athletes will participate in the marathon, with events kicking off at 9 a.m.

