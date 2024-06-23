BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners laced up and ran through the rain on Saturday to take part in the annual Boston 10K, which raises money for Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Running through a new course featuring scenic views of Boston and Cambridge, the 6.2-mile event serves to kick-off summer, finishing at Boston Common.

Team USA Olympic marathoners Emily Sisson and Clayton Young are the top Americans who ran the race in preparation for the Paris Olympic Marathon in August. Also competing were 2015 Boston Marathon champion Caroline Rotich, global medalists Sabastian Sawe and Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya, and defending Boston Half champion Abel Kipchumba.

Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, 6th at the 2021 Olympic 10,000m, and Stacy Ndiwa, runner-up at last year’s Boston 10K, headlined the women’s field, and were joined by Ethiopian world junior silver medalist Melknat Wudu.

