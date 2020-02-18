FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 3,000 sneakerheads are expected to pack Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a Boston Got Sole convention.

Enthusiasts from around the country will be able to buy, sell and trade sneakers and apparel during the event which lasts from noon to 6 p.m.

Along with the thousands of guests, more than 300 vendors are slated to attend.

Tickets are being sold on the Boston Got Sole website.

