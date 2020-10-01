Thousands of students returning to school after Boston lands on list of 23 high-risk communities in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has entered the higher risk category for coronavirus for the first time in this week’s updated public health report, making it one of the 23 Bay State communities that are currently considered high-risk for the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that effective Monday, Oct. 5, lower-risk communities will be permitted to move into Step II of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan. All other communities will remain in Phase III, Step I.

Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been designated in the “red” category in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health weekly reports, which were released Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30.

Mayor Walsh said the city’s infection rate has risen nearly a point over the past week and the city’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents will surpass eight.

Due to this spike, Walsh is delaying the move to the next part of the reopening plan.

That means businesses like roller rinks and trampoline parks will remain shut down, and gyms will remain open at a reduced capacity.

However, starting Thursday, about 7,000 Boston Public School students prioritized for in-person learning will be returning to class.

If cases continue to rise, Walsh said school reopening plans could be rolled back.

“We are only moving forward with reopening if the positive test rate stays below 4 percent citywide – right now 3.5 percent,” he said.

Lea Serena teaches second grade in Dorchester and will have just one student in class on Thursday.

The rest of her students will be returning in groups over the course of a few weeks.

“Obviously there are some health concerns and just logistical concerns, I think we’ve never been here before. Somethings are going to have to play out and things are going to have to change on the go,” Serena said.

Based on newly released data, the list of communities that cannot move forward to Phase III, Step II at this time are: Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Chelsea, Dedham, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Plainville, Revere, Saugus, Springfield, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Worcester, and Wrentham.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)