Thousands of Trump supporters line up take in the president’s rally ahead of NH primary

Thousands of voters in New Hampshire showed their support for President Donald Trump Monday night at a rally in Manchester.

Some supporters were so excited, they started lining up 24 hours in advance just to ensure they got the best seats in the Southern New Hampshire University arena.

“This is the best part of the rally,” Eli Larabee said. “You get to see the president but you get this patriotic lovefest beforehand and it’s just great. It’s great to come here talk to people it’s an all-day thing.”

Just after the president spoke, Tom Krampert who brought his family to the rally said it was important for them to support Trump’s message.

“We wanna show our support for the things that we believe in our values, our conservative values, we’re Christians,” he said.

The president’s supporters said they are ready to show their support in the first-in-the-nation primary.

“This a historical moment in the united states right now,” Julia Duchaine said. “This is a crucial moment because I feel like we’re going to lose our republic and our constitutional rights are going to continue to be infringed upon if we don’t stand up and support Trump,”

Many said they don’t like the way he has been treated in office and deserves another four years.

“He’s fighting back from impeachment it was totally one-sided it was ta total disgrace especially, then can talk about the State of the Union when Pelosi ripped up the speech I mean that was immature,” Robert Ela said.

