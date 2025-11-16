BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of turkeys were handed out to community members in Boston on Saturday as part of the fifth annual Worrell Turkey Drive, organized by State Rep. Christopher Worrell (5th Suffolk District) and Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell.

The drive delivered more than 4,000 turkeys at 10 community sites during a rolling caravan through Dorchester and Mattapan

“Thanksgiving remains one of my favorite holidays, and I’m honored to make it a little easier and a little more special for our residents,” State Rep. Worrell said. “We’re helping thousands of our residents eat this holiday, as well as gathering our community for the holiday season.”

“With the games being played with SNAP benefits for so many residents, people are struggling to put food on the table every day,” Councilor Worrell said. “This is our way of saying, ‘We got you on Thanksgiving.’ ”

Sponsors of this effort include Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, Boston Carmen’s Union (Local 589) Estella Restaurant & Bar, Ged Lawyers, ServPro, MassBio, 741, Juice Foundation, Brother’s Wine & Spirits, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hollywood Liquors, Able Company, Pure Oasis, Thumbprint Cares, New Commonwealth Fund, GrubHub, DoorDash, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Vicente’s Supermarket, Suffolk Construction, Fernandez Liquors, Boston Legacy FC, Cambridge Savings Bank, Zakim Strategies, Suited For Fashion, The Mix, CVS Health, Foundation Medicine, and Serlin Haley.

