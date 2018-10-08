Thousands of women lace up for Reebok Boston 10K

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of women laced up for the 42nd annual Reebok Boston 10K on Monday.

The race is New England’s largest all-women’s sporting event, and it took place right in downtown Boston.

Runners also enjoyed yoga sessions and a braid bar at the event.

This year’s winner, Emily Sisson, said she’s proud of the race’s evolution.

“It’s incredible to see how far it’s come and see the direction it’s going,” Sisson said. “It’s a really special race and I love it. I’m always really proud to run this one. There’s such talented women here, so it means a lot.”

Mayor Marty Walsh declared Monday as a day of “health and wellness” for the city of Boston.

