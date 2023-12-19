SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Much of the South Shore is starting Tuesday still without power.

As of 6 a.m., 92 percent of customers in Scituate, 70 percent of customers in Norwell, and more than half of all customers in Duxbury, Pembroke, Hanover, Hanson and Halifax were still in the dark.

National Grid said it could take until Thursday to fully restore power.

“Residents are strongly advised to avoid road travel to facilitate cleanup efforts by the Town of Scituate and National Grid crews working overnight,” Scituate officials said near 5:15 p.m. “National Grid will perform damage assessments during the night, and restoration efforts will commence once it is deemed safe.”

Scituate schools were closed Tuesday morning, as were those in Cohasset, Duxbury, Marshfield, Norwell, and Pembroke.

One National Grid worker in Scituate told 7NEWS he was tasked with keeping people clear of a utility pole left swaying in the wind over a local street.

“If it comes down, it could be deadly,” said James McCauley.

“Stay clear of everything on the ground,” he said. “Wires are everywhere. They’re energized, possibly, from generators from people’s houses. Just stay home. Don’t go anywhere.”

At the storm’s peak, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 285,000 outages statewide, with South Shore communities among the hardest hit.